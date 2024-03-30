Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on April 4th

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3155 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.85 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.46.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,034.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6,131.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

