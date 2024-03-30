Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCEB stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 957.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $798,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

