Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.60

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.60 and last traded at $102.39, with a volume of 306838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.93.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

