Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $41.77. 6,862,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,068,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

