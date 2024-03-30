Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,185 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $15,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 81,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $43.70.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

