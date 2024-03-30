Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after buying an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.52. The company had a trading volume of 125,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,086. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.85.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

