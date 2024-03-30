Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3181 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $78.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $81.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,302,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 44,437 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 212,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 70,519 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

