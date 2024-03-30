Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $155.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

