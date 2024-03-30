Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.91. The stock had a trading volume of 361,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,978. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

