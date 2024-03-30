Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sets New 1-Year High at $238.57

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $238.57 and last traded at $238.45, with a volume of 18504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.30.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.80 and its 200 day moving average is $213.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 1000

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

