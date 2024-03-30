Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sets New 1-Year High at $238.57

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $238.57 and last traded at $238.45, with a volume of 18504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.30.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.80 and its 200 day moving average is $213.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
