Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $262.09

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $262.09 and last traded at $260.78, with a volume of 113602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $260.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.