Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (VTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2776 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $76.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.90. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $77.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

