Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Trimmed by Hill Investment Group Partners LLC

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after buying an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,574,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,959. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

