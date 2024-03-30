Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,574,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

