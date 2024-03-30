Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $250.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.90.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $231.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,284,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,498 shares of company stock worth $6,219,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

