Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.890-2.890 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $911.4 million-$948.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $951.8 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Verint Systems stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,047,338.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,929,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Verint Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Verint Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

