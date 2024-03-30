Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Director Acquires C$48,300.00 in Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,300.00.

VET opened at C$16.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.30 and a 1 year high of C$21.60.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$522.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.34 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.279661 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -33.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.77.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

