VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) PT Raised to C$12.70 at Cormark

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FORA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of VerticalScope from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of VerticalScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

VerticalScope stock opened at C$8.33 on Tuesday. VerticalScope has a 1 year low of C$2.64 and a 1 year high of C$9.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.17. The company has a market cap of C$155.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.91.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

