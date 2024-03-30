VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 746,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises approximately 4.9% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $23,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,955,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VICI Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 223.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.79 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

