Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Shares Up 18.5%

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52. 448 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Vienna Insurance Group Trading Up 18.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37.

About Vienna Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Austria and internationally. The company offers motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage and liability insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vienna Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vienna Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.