Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VKTX. Truist Financial raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.25.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VKTX opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.