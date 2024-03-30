Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Short Interest Update

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,100 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the February 29th total of 407,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Performance

VWE stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 737.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,026 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

