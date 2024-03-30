Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Raised to $22.50

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $22.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VIRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.38. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,468,779.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Virtu Financial by 236.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

