Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.04

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.04 and traded as high as $10.81. Vivendi shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 8,761 shares.
Vivendi Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.
About Vivendi
Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
