Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Down 53.6% in March

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the February 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vivendi Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $10.84 on Friday. Vivendi has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $11.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.
About Vivendi
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vivendi
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.