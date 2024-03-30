Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Down 53.6% in March

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the February 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vivendi Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $10.84 on Friday. Vivendi has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $11.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Vivendi alerts:

About Vivendi

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.