Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IDE stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 51,854 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

