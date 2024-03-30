VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the February 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VSBGF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

Get VSBLTY Groupe Technologies alerts:

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology company, operates as a software provider of artificial intelligence security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.