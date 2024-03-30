VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the February 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VSBGF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.20.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile
