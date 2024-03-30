Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.46 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $208.37 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $7.42 or 0.00010584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007516 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00026834 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00015703 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00015236 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,018.47 or 0.99939672 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00139841 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 7.45572947 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $8,699,139.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.