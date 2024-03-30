W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) is Fruth Investment Management’s Largest Position

Fruth Investment Management lessened its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up 4.5% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $15,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,638,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,984,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Loop Capital lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $913.89.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWW stock opened at $1,017.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $959.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $835.34. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $625.97 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

