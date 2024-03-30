Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.350 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBA

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.