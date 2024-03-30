Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.350 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.29%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

