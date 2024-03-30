Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.350 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.2% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 7,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

