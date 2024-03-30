Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.77.

DIS opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average of $94.72. The company has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,938,647,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

