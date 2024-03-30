Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $234.79

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$234.79 and last traded at C$232.79, with a volume of 46051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$233.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Atb Cap Markets cut Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$200.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$192.10.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WCN

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$221.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$200.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C$0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.8651858 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.79, for a total transaction of C$337,589.80. In related news, Director Andrea Elisabeth Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.17, for a total value of C$152,589.90. Also, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.79, for a total value of C$337,589.80. Insiders sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $3,043,157 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.