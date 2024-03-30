Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $213.15 on Monday. Waste Management has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.65 and its 200 day moving average is $179.36. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

