Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.27

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.27 and traded as high as $4.90. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1,025,409 shares.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,359,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,532,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 119,975 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 19.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 173,492 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 100,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 694,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 250,500 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

