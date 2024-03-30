Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.27

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.27 and traded as high as $4.90. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1,025,409 shares.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Up 2.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
