Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on April 5th

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1032 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Western Asset Bond ETF Price Performance

WABF opened at $25.72 on Friday. Western Asset Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Asset Bond ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 159,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 9.40% of Western Asset Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

