Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.03

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $11.91. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 35,904 shares traded.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.