Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.03

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $11.91. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 35,904 shares traded.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
