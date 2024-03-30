William Blair Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Neuronetics stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $141.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.38. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 10,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $30,139.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,611.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 10,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $30,139.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,611.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $51,632.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 509,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,705.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,292 shares of company stock valued at $519,307. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,833,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 65,240 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 229.8% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,329,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,622,938 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,417,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 21,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Neuronetics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,145,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,129,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 159,439 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

