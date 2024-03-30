Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wilmar International Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of Wilmar International stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. Wilmar International has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91.
About Wilmar International
