Winch Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 251.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,403,000. American Trust boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 259,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 84,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 846,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,379,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2268 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

