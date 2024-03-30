Winch Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

