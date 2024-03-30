Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $818,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS opened at $28.92 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

