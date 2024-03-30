Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 601 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Winch Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 250,311 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 16,065.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1,132.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 106,329 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE X opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

