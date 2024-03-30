Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $260.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WING

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $366.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.92, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $375.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.94.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.