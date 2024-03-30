WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the February 29th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WISeKey International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in WISeKey International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WISeKey International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in WISeKey International by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in WISeKey International during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WISeKey International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WKEY opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. WISeKey International has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

See Also

