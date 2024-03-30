Worsley Investors (LON:WINV) Insider Buys £28,800 in Stock

Worsley Investors (LON:WINV – Get Free Report) insider William Scott bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($36,395.80).

Worsley Investors Stock Performance

WINV stock opened at GBX 24.80 ($0.31) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.77. Worsley Investors has a 1-year low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 31.80 ($0.40). The firm has a market cap of £8.37 million, a PE ratio of 826.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Worsley Investors Company Profile

Axa Property Trust specializes in investments in commercial properties which are predominantly freehold (or its equivalent) and in the following segments of the commercial property market: offices, retail (both in and out of town), industrial, and other sectors including leisure and hotels. The fund only considers residential investments where they form a small part of a larger commercial investment.

