Worsley Investors (LON:WINV) Insider Buys £28,800 in Stock

Worsley Investors (LON:WINV – Get Free Report) insider William Scott bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($36,395.80).
Worsley Investors Stock Performance
WINV stock opened at GBX 24.80 ($0.31) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.77. Worsley Investors has a 1-year low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 31.80 ($0.40). The firm has a market cap of £8.37 million, a PE ratio of 826.67 and a beta of 0.26.
Worsley Investors Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Worsley Investors
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Worsley Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worsley Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.