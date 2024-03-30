Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Up 2.5% This Week

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion and approximately $922,666.57 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,741,197,130 coins and its circulating supply is 87,741,185,595 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,743,657,354.80464 with 87,743,655,742.4438 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11996379 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,084,109.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

