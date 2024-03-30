YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in March

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $84.91 on Friday. YASKAWA Electric has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average of $76.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $906.86 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

