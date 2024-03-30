Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Down 47.9% in March

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the February 29th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Zalando Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Zalando has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 83.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

